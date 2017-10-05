Another key California bullet train executive is leaving

Another key executive at the California High-Speed Rail Authority announced his exit in recent days, the third such departure in less than a year for the troubled project.

Jon Tapping, the agency’s director of risk management since 2012, has been charged with analyzing technical, schedule and cost issues facing the $64-billion, Los Angeles-to-San Francisco system. He reports directly to the rail authority board.

Pressure on the bullet train project has been growing for years, with multibillion-dollar cost overruns, construction delays, contracting disputes and ongoing legal issues.

In confirming the latest departure, rail spokeswoman Lisa Marie Alley said simply: “Mr. Tapping is retiring after 35 years in state service.” He is expected to stay on the staff until November, she said.

The project now finds itself without a permanent chief executive, chief operating officer and risk manager — three critical positions as the rail authority works on its new business plan, scheduled for release early next year. That plan will lay out how the system’s initial operating segment, from San Jose to south of Wasco, can be built using available funds.

The project’s former chief executive, Jeff Morales, left in June. His deputy, Dennis Trujillo, departed late last year.

Morales was temporarily replaced by the agency’s counsel, Thomas Fellenz. According to Alley, the rail authority is close to hiring an executive search firm to find Morales’ successor.

After Trujillo left, Tapping temporarily took over his responsibilities under the new title of chief operating officer.

Turnover among lower-level employees as well has made it difficult for the authority to remain fully staffed, according to a manager who was not authorized to speak publicly about personnel matters. An internal survey taken earlier this year, which was obtained by The Times, found that morale problems had grown worse in each of the last three years.

“There is no stability,” the manager said. “The office is in chaos every day.”

CAPTION The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA CAPTION The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria.

ralph.vartabedian@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @rvartabedian