It may be fall, but Southern California will experience 'late summer' heat this week

Autumn is in the air, but that won’t stop a heat wave from blanketing Southern California this week.
Warm winds blowing out of the northeast and Nevada will drive temperatures into the high 80s and low 90s throughout Southern California this week, according to meteorologist David Sweet of the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
“That happens in the fall of most years,” he said. “We refer to it as late summer.’”
The offshore flow will continue throughout the week and will lead to periods of mild Santa Ana winds.
Although it will be warm, no records will be broken like they were on Sept. 29, 1999, when temperatures reached 102 degrees, Sweet said.
Still, Sweet advised that people drink plenty of liquids and avoid exerting themselves mid-day. He also said conditions would be dry, which increases the danger of fires.
But Inspector Joey Marron of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the agency was not particularly worried.
“Nothing out of the ordinary that we’re anticipating,” he said. “It’s just a regular week in California. Fire season’s pretty much all year for us. L.A. County fire is always prepared.”