Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio comes to California, dividing Republicans trying to reach Latino voters

When the Fresno County Republican Party invited former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio to speak at their fundraiser Friday night, it was clear they were choosing a figure that would please many conservatives, particularly those on the hard right.

“I think it’s safe to say that many people who voted for Donald Trump support the sheriff,” said Fred Vanderhoof, a retired teacher and party chairman. “People all around America respect Sheriff Joe. They realize he’s being attacked by the left.”

But for other Republican officials, the choice of the 85-year-old ex-Maricopa County lawman could not send a worse message for a party struggling for relevance in an increasingly Democratic state. And especially to the group that is now the largest in California: Latinos.

Arpaio was convicted in July of criminal contempt for violating a federal court order to stop racially profiling Latinos in Arizona. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5 and faced a maximum of six months in jail. President Trump pardoned him in August.

“It’s an unmitigated disaster,” said Mike Madrid, a Republican political consultant who has worked for more than two decades to garner the Latino vote for the GOP, primarily in California. “It’s beyond belief that a man convicted of racial profiling is held up as an iconic figure in the party of Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln.”

Some Republican politicians, including the mayor of Fresno, Lee Brand, have said they are skipping on the event.

“I will be out of town, but I wouldn’t go even if I was there,” Brand said in a prepared statement. “While popular with some, Arpaio is a villain to others. My job as mayor is to unite the community and I am focusing my time and energy on events and policies that further those goals.”

John Warner, president of a prominent Republican political action committee in Orange County, does not see a problem with the Fresno County group hosting Arpaio.

“I don’t think Arpaio is going to help them or hurt us. I don’t think it’s going to matter in the big picture,” said Warner, president of the Lincoln Club in Orange County. “The news cycle is short. If some people are going to be offended by it, I think it’ll go away. We believe that the Hispanic voter is mainly concerned about his or her family and getting them a good education.”

The event, originally called the 2nd Amendment Celebration, was renamed the 1st and 2nd Amendment Celebration.

“We want to stand up for freedom of speech,” Vanderhoof said. “We have a right to invite anyone we want and he has a right to speak.”

Vanderhoof said he did not believe that inviting the controversial former sheriff would hurt with Latino voter outreach efforts — though Vanderhoof added that he’s heard there will be protesters at Friday’s event.

“Latinos are the largest group in Fresno County and this region. We welcome Latinos. We want Latinos to be in leadership positions,” Vanderhoof said. “As a sheriff or police chief you need to protect everybody, and that’s what Arpaio did.”

On Friday morning, Democratic National Committee leader Tom Perez blasted the choice of Arpaio as a speaker.

“It is an abomination that the Fresno County Republican Party has decided to go through with a fundraising event featuring Joe Arpaio, one of our nation’s most notorious agents of racism and bigotry,” he said in a statement.

Arpaio, who once labeled himself as “America’s toughest sheriff,” became a polarizing figure for the Latino community in Arizona and throughout the country after thrusting himself into the national spotlight for his aggressive tactics against immigrants in the country illegally.

In some ways, Arpaio’s brash rhetoric against illegal immigration rhetoric made him a precursor to Trump’s successful campaign for the presidency. Both had also pushed the “birther” conspiracy that President Obama was born in Africa and was not a legitimate president.

Madrid said the Fresno County GOP’s praise of Arpaio, coupled with Trump’s election, have set back their efforts with Latinos — the fastest growing segment of the electorate — for at least a generation.

“There is a moral crisis that has taken a hold on the modern Republican Party,” Madrid said. “It’s jarring. They are basically saying we don’t have any desire to be relevant anymore so we are just going to double down with all the ugliness that has emanated out of the darkest far-right corners of the party.”

Kevin Spillane, a Republican political consultant who has concentrated on Latino inclusion for the least 20 years, called the Fresno GOP’s move “tone deaf,” contending that most of them are volunteer activists who don’t know the full story about Arpaio’s tenure in Maricopa County.

“I suspect a number of them, if they had all the facts, would understand how inappropriate and what a mistake having him participate is for the party,” he said.

But Spillane said he did not believe having Arpaio speak would be as detrimental to the party’s efforts to expand its base to Latinos as others thought. He said the GOP has made gains in getting Latino Republicans elected to state and local offices, including school boards and city councils.

“They are the future of the Republican Party, if there is going to be a future,” Spillane said. “Arpaio belongs to the past and it’s unfortunate that Fresno County Republicans did not decide to side with the future and decided to side with the past.”

Vanderhoof said the Fresno Republican Party’s committee, which is made up of more than 30 members, supported the invitation of Arpaio.

“Not one person raised their hand in a meeting that we had and wanted to change and not invite him or to cancel,” he said, adding that businesses and individuals who have supported the event have been bullied by the “left.”

