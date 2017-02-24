Man pronounced dead at the Magic Castle in Hollywood

A man was pronounced dead Friday night at the Magic Castle, an exclusive private club in Hollywood that offers fine dining and magic shows.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the chateau-style building in the 7000 block of West Franklin Avenue about 7:25 p.m., agency spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

The investigation will be handled by the Los Angeles Police Department, she said.

A watch commander with the LAPD’s Hollywood station declined to comment on the incident, except to say that a detective was en route to the scene.

The Magic Castle, which opened in 1963, bills itself as “the most extraordinary private club in the world where history, art and elegance combine to make miracles.”

Kelsey Peterjohn of Studio City had been looking forward to her first visit to the Castle on Friday but was instead met with a congested scene of police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance.

“There was a line kind of out the door of people waiting outside, and they were turned away,” she said.

Peterjohn, 24, said her group had planned to watch their friend, a magician, perform a show. A man working at the castle told her the building would be closed for “quite a while,” she said.

Representatives of the Magic Castle could not be reached for comment.

