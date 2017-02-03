Death sentence expected for homeless sex offender who killed 4 O.C. women

Steven Dean Gordon, the homeless sex offender who was convicted last year of murdering four women in Orange County, will be sentenced Friday for his crimes.

In December, a jury convicted 47-year-old Gordon of murdering the women, who had been working as prostitutes in Santa Ana and Anaheim in 2013 and 2014.

The same jury decided he should be executed for his crimes.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Patrick H. Donahue is expected to sentence Gordon to death.

Three of the victims — Kianna Jackson, 20, of Las Vegas, Josephine Vargas, 34, of Santa Ana, and Martha Anaya, 27, of Santa Ana — were never found.

The fourth victim, 21-year-old Jarrae Estepp of Elk City, Okla., was found in an Anaheim recycling plant in March 2014, and the discovery launched the investigation that led to Gordon.

In taped confessions and at trial, Gordon admitted responsibility for the deaths. He fired his public defender and represented himself at trial, where he railed against his parole and probation agents, insisting that the victims would be alive if the agents had monitored him more diligently and prevented him from associating with his co-defendant, Franc Cano.

Prosecutor Larry Yellin said the pair had worked together as "a very efficient killing and evidence-hiding machine."

Cano is expected to be tried for the murders later this year.

Both Gordon and Cano were registered sex offenders who had been wearing ankle monitors as a condition of parole or probation. Detectives managed to link their monitors to the last known location of the victims.

