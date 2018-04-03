About two dozen customers barricaded themselves inside of Nueve restaurant when authorities told them to "stay far away from YouTube," around 1 p.m., bartender Carlos Gutierrez said.
"Is this really happened?" Gutierrez wondered. "Or is it a false alarm?"
On the TV, a woman with blood on her was later interviewed, confirming to Gutierrez that this was the real thing. Police, highway patrol, and SWAT holding sniper rifles moved past the windows of the restaurant.
Michelle Tam, a hostess of Hashes & Brews a restaurant about a block away from the YouTube headquarters, said around 12:45 a bunch of police cars and fire trucks filled the street.
"We see lots cops and firefighters," Tam said. "We can’t see any people. It’s just a lot of trucks along the street at the moment."
She said three YouTube employees came in and were visibly shaken.