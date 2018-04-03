An employee at a fast-food restaurant near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno told a reporter at Fox News that he rendered first aid to a woman who came into the restaurant bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.

"I was trying to find tools to help her and I found a bungee cord and I tied that around her leg to stop the blood flow,” the man said. “She was scared."

The injured woman was calm but scared, according to the man, an employee at a Carl’s Jr. who was not identified.

