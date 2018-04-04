San Bruno, Calif., Police Chief Ed Barberini said the weapon used in the shooting at the YouTube headquarters Tuesday was a handgun, but said police are still searching for a motive.
The chief would not comment on questions about whether the shooting was a domestic violence incident.
A law enforcement source said the shooting was personal in nature and not tied to terrorism.
Brent Andrew, a spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the hospital had received three patients following a shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.
The patients included: a 32-year-old woman in serious condition, a 27-year-old woman in fair condition and a 36-year-old man in critical condition.
“We do not expect additional patients from this incident,” Andrew said.
Snapchat users outside of YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., posted video of people evacuating from the building, as well as a police presence in a parking lot across the street.
The videos were featured on Snapchat’s live map.
Lucacio Simoes, 40, an Uber driver from San Bruno, learned of the shooting when a friend texted him about it while he was having lunch at the nearby Tanforan shopping center. Simoes said he drove his Ford Explorer toward YouTube headquarters to see if he could help.
"There were people running down the street," he said.
Simoes said he turned off the Uber app and started to pick people up who looked like they were fleeing.
President Trump weighed in on the shooting at YouTube headquarters:
Numerous 911 calls sent police to the YouTube headquarters.
San Bruno police arrived at 12:48 p.m. and immediately began searching. Officers encountered "numerous employees fleeing from the building."
They came across one victim with an apparent gunshot wound toward the front of the business.
An employee at a fast-food restaurant near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno told a reporter at Fox News that he rendered first aid to a woman who came into the restaurant bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.
"I was trying to find tools to help her and I found a bungee cord and I tied that around her leg to stop the blood flow,” the man said. “She was scared."
The injured woman was calm but scared, according to the man, an employee at a Carl’s Jr. who was not identified.