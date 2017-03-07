Officials have released the first round of results in what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election. Get live election results here . Very early results show:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height, is trailing.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, has 61% of the vote, but needs about 67%.
- Mayor Eric Garcetti has taken a commanding lead in his race for re-election.
- Early results for several City Council races are also in, as are returns for Los Angeles Unified School District Board races.
The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.
You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .
At the Yes on S watch party, longtime residents air their frustration with development
|Ben Poston
Carole Miller showed up early for the Yes on S campaign watch party Tuesday night in Hollywood.
A Mid-Wilshire homeowner for nearly 30 years, Miller said she came to support Measure S because she has grown frustrated with projects built near her home that don’t conform to neighborhood zoning rules.
“When people like me bought their home, they didn’t think there would be a skyscraper next door to them or small-lot subdivisions because zoning was supposed to protect them,” Miller said. “City Council has been taking all this money from developers and everybody knows it.”
Early results showed Measure S trailing 59.4% to 40.6% with 4.2% of precincts reporting.
A collective groan could be heard among the 100 or so supporters who gathered at the party when the early results were announced. But campaign officials remained upbeat.