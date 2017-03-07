At the Yes on S watch party, longtime residents air their frustration with development

Carole Miller showed up early for the Yes on S campaign watch party Tuesday night in Hollywood.

A Mid-Wilshire homeowner for nearly 30 years, Miller said she came to support Measure S because she has grown frustrated with projects built near her home that don’t conform to neighborhood zoning rules.

“When people like me bought their home, they didn’t think there would be a skyscraper next door to them or small-lot subdivisions because zoning was supposed to protect them,” Miller said. “City Council has been taking all this money from developers and everybody knows it.”

Early results showed Measure S trailing 59.4% to 40.6% with 4.2% of precincts reporting.

A collective groan could be heard among the 100 or so supporters who gathered at the party when the early results were announced. But campaign officials remained upbeat.