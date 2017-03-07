Officials continue to release results in what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election. Get live election results here . With more than 60% of precincts reporting, results show:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height, is down big.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, has 64% of the vote, but needs about 67% to win approval.
- Mayor Eric Garcetti has a commanding lead and has declared victory in his reelection campaign.
- Early results for several City Council races are also in, as are returns for Los Angeles Unified School District Board races.
The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.
You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .
Garcetti to Washington: 'You will never divide this city, you will never divide its people.'
|Dakota Smith
In a 15-minute address to supporters Tuesday night, Mayor Eric Garcetti declared victory in his reelection campaign, but said, "We have a lot more left to do."
"While other people are talking about doing big things, Los Angeles, we are doing big things," Garcetti said, citing the city's push to house its homeless, his efforts to cut the business tax and L.A.'s support of immigrants.
Garcetti said it's an "urgent moment" in the city and the nation's history and it's up for Los Angeles to show the world what "American values look like."
He said no child should see his or her parent being taken away during a routine school drop-off, a reference to a recent incident in L.A.
"To those in Washington, to those who seek to divide us," Garcetti said, "I say this tonight. You will never divide this city, you will never divide its people.
"We have to stop thinking about the most powerful man in this country and start thinking about the most vulnerable people in our city."
Garcetti also said he "loved that people were exercising their 1st Amendment rights" by protesting during his victory party.