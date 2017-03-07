Garcetti to Washington: 'You will never divide this city, you will never divide its people.'

In a 15-minute address to supporters Tuesday night, Mayor Eric Garcetti declared victory in his reelection campaign, but said, "We have a lot more left to do."

"While other people are talking about doing big things, Los Angeles, we are doing big things," Garcetti said, citing the city's push to house its homeless, his efforts to cut the business tax and L.A.'s support of immigrants.

Garcetti said it's an "urgent moment" in the city and the nation's history and it's up for Los Angeles to show the world what "American values look like."

He said no child should see his or her parent being taken away during a routine school drop-off, a reference to a recent incident in L.A.

"To those in Washington, to those who seek to divide us," Garcetti said, "I say this tonight. You will never divide this city, you will never divide its people.

"We have to stop thinking about the most powerful man in this country and start thinking about the most vulnerable people in our city."

Garcetti also said he "loved that people were exercising their 1st Amendment rights" by protesting during his victory party.