In Chinatown, voters debate growth, affordable housing and L.A.'s future

In Chinatown, where residents and business leaders have clashed over large housing projects like Blossom Plaza and the Jia Apartments housing complex, opinions on Measure S varied.



Some business owners have welcomed the wave of development and new restaurants to hit Chinatown because it brings foot traffic and spending dollars to the area. But many residents have decried the new businesses and development, saying they are not built with low-income residents in mind.



Eang Thai Ngou, a mute resident of Chinatown, wrote down his feelings.



"I am poor. Yes on S."



Theo Henderson, 43, agreed. For him, the most important issue is the city's treatment of the homeless. He lives around Chinatown and says homeless people are treated more like a public nuisance than human beings. Business improvement district employees regularly harass people, he said.



"We blame people for their misfortune. What happens when a guy has a job but he has to sleep in his car because he can't afford housing?" Henderson asked.



He's voting for Measure S because he believes it eventually could make housing more affordable in the city.



"We can't keep relying on the benevolence of developers," Henderson said.



Ted Gerike, 26, said the most important issue of the election was getting voters engaged. He hasn't voted in many citywide elections before, but after Donald Trump's presidential election, he decided it was important to vote whenever possible.



Gerike, a copywriter who moved to Chinatown four years ago, voted against Measure S. He supports the cause of affordable housing, believes developers should be held accountable and wants to stop gentrification, but he was turned off by what he called deceptive campaigning by the proponents of the measure.



"It's in the guise of stopping gentrification, but it will help developers," Gerike said.