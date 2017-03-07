Supporters upbeat as results roll in at Koretz's election night party

Jeff Roth wore a full red jumpsuit as he mingled with guests at Councilman Paul Koretz's election night party Tuesday night.

Roth had spent time at Koretz's field office folding fliers and joked that his fliers were the reason why the councilman had more votes.

"I enjoy his personality," Roth said of Koretz. "You always see him out there trying to do something, which I like."

Koretz was leading early with about 66% of the vote and seven of the 115 precincts reporting.

Councilman David Ryu stopped by to congratulate his colleague as the councilman stared intently at a projection of the results on a wall.

It was also a family affair at the Farmer's Daughter Hotel. Koretz's daughter Rachel, 25, and wife, Gail, talked with staffers and thanked supporters as attendees enjoyed a buffet.

Gail said her husband had been making calls to his friends to ensure they voted, right up until the polls closed.

"That's how Paul does it," she said.