Officials have released the first round of results in what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election. Get live election results here . Very early results show:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height, is trailing.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services, has 61% of the vote, but needs about 67%.
- Mayor Eric Garcetti has taken a commanding lead in his race for re-election.
- Early results for several City Council races are also in, as are returns for Los Angeles Unified School District Board races.
Supporters upbeat as results roll in at Koretz's election night party
|Benjamin Oreskes
Jeff Roth wore a full red jumpsuit as he mingled with guests at Councilman Paul Koretz's election night party Tuesday night.
Roth had spent time at Koretz's field office folding fliers and joked that his fliers were the reason why the councilman had more votes.
"I enjoy his personality," Roth said of Koretz. "You always see him out there trying to do something, which I like."
Koretz was leading early with about 66% of the vote and seven of the 115 precincts reporting.
Councilman David Ryu stopped by to congratulate his colleague as the councilman stared intently at a projection of the results on a wall.
It was also a family affair at the Farmer's Daughter Hotel. Koretz's daughter Rachel, 25, and wife, Gail, talked with staffers and thanked supporters as attendees enjoyed a buffet.
Gail said her husband had been making calls to his friends to ensure they voted, right up until the polls closed.
"That's how Paul does it," she said.