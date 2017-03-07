'There are so many addicts and mentally ill .... They need help'

For Maria Kobayashi, 70, the most important issue of the election was homelessness. But she doesn't believe a development freeze is the way to do it.

"There are so many addicts and mentally ill. They don't need housing, they need help," Kobayashi said.

Zou Lu, 66, has lived in Chinatown and for years and watched with trepidation as more and more housing developments have sprung up in the neighborhood and the areas around it.

"When you walk around this place, you really don't know what's going to happen," Lu said in Chinese. "We have to do something about [the crowding], it's been so many years."

But he voted against Measure S and freezing development. He agrees with the objectives of the Yes on S campaign, he said, but the freeze isn't a good way to do it.

Lu isn't bothered by Chinatown's new housing developments. He understands why rich downtown workers want to live in the neighborhood, and they can afford the rent. That's the way it's always been since he came to this country, Lu said.

"In the U.S., if you have money, then you live better," Le said.