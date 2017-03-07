Los Angeles voters head to the polls Tuesday where they will grapple with some of the biggest issues facing the region. In what will be L.A.'s last stand-alone local election, Angelenos will consider:
- Measure S , a slow-growth measure that would impose a two-year moratorium on developments that require a General Plan amendment, zone change or increase in allowable height.
- Measure H , a county ballot measure that would raise the sales tax a quarter-cent to fund homeless services.
- Where to re-elect Eric Garcetti as Mayor and how to fill eight City Council Seats.
- Who to install on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board .
- A host of other ballot measures, who to elect as city attorney and city controller and who should fill seats on the Los Angeles Community College District Board.
The Times has created a guide to help you sort it all out.
You can view endorsements by the The Times Editorial Board here .
'There are so many addicts and mentally ill .... They need help'
|Frank Shyong
For Maria Kobayashi, 70, the most important issue of the election was homelessness. But she doesn't believe a development freeze is the way to do it.
"There are so many addicts and mentally ill. They don't need housing, they need help," Kobayashi said.
Zou Lu, 66, has lived in Chinatown and for years and watched with trepidation as more and more housing developments have sprung up in the neighborhood and the areas around it.
"When you walk around this place, you really don't know what's going to happen," Lu said in Chinese. "We have to do something about [the crowding], it's been so many years."
But he voted against Measure S and freezing development. He agrees with the objectives of the Yes on S campaign, he said, but the freeze isn't a good way to do it.
Lu isn't bothered by Chinatown's new housing developments. He understands why rich downtown workers want to live in the neighborhood, and they can afford the rent. That's the way it's always been since he came to this country, Lu said.
"In the U.S., if you have money, then you live better," Le said.