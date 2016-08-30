Engage:BDR acquisitions: In the Aug. 30 Business section, the L.A. Tech column said that Engage:BDR Inc. would use accumulated profit to fund its acquisitions. The company has not divulged the source of the funds.

“The Little Prince” review: In the Aug. 5 Calendar section, a review of the film “The Little Prince” erroneously credited the direction of the stop-motion sequences to Anthony Scott rather than director Mark Osborne. Scott was the lead animator for stop motion on the film.

The Tragically Hip: In the Aug. 28 Calendar section, the Overrated/Underrated column said the Canadian band the Tragically Hip performed its final concert in Toronto. The band’s farewell performance was in its hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

