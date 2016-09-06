For the record

Adelanto facility: In the Sept. 6 Section A, an article about the Obama administration’s consideration of a plan to drop privately run immigrant detention centers was accompanied by a photo identified as the detention center in Adelanto, Calif. The photo showed the Desert View Modified Community Correctional Facility, which is next to the detention center.

