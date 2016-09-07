Dehydrators: In the Sept. 3 Saturday section, an article about Los Angeles chefs’ use of dehydrators misspelled the last name of raw-food movement pioneer and dehydrator advocate Ann Wigmore as Wigman.

Airbnb lawsuit: An article in the Sept. 3 Business section about Airbnb suing Santa Monica over restrictions on short-term property rentals and listing websites stated that in 2015, the city outlawed rentals of less than 30 days. In fact, such vacation rentals were already illegal, but enforcement was rare. The 2015 law clarified the city’s ban on unsupervised short-term vacation rentals, but it allowed short-term rentals if the primary resident remains on the property, has a city business license and pays Santa Monica’s 14% occupancy tax. The error also appeared in articles on April 30, 2015, and May 14, 2015.

