Women of Wrestling: In the Sept. 15 Calendar section, an article about Lakers President Jeanie Buss’ hopes to turn the live show Women of Wrestling into a broadcast TV show misspelled the name of the character Jungle Grrrl as Jungle Girl and referred to the series “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW)” as “Glorious Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW).” The article also gave the wrong name for a YouTube channel that has aired Women of Wrestling matches; it is youtube.com/wowsuperheroes.

Wilco song: In the Sept. 15 Calendar section, an article about the band Wilco gave a song’s title as “North American Kids.” The song’s title is “Normal American Kids.”

Mexico students: In the Sept. 15 Section A, an article about the difficulties faced by students who leave the U.S. for schools in Mexico misstated sociologist Victor Zuñiga’s academic affiliation. He is with the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, not the University of Monterrey.

Dallas stray dogs: In the Sept. 15 Section A, an article about stray dogs attacking people in Dallas referred to a local television station as KFAA. The station is WFAA.

