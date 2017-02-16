Valentine’s Day hotels: In the Feb. 12 Travel section, an article about romantic hotels said that Nelson is an Art Deco town in the vicinity of the Farm at Cape Kidnappers in Hawke’s Bay. The town is Napier.

