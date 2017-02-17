San Bernardino terror plea: In the Feb. 15 Section A, an article about a plea deal for Enrique Marquez Jr., who bought the rifles used in the San Bernardino terrorism attack, said federal prosecutors would seek some leniency for Marquez. Although the plea agreement calls for prosecutors to ask the judge to adjust slightly the calculation used to determine Marquez’s sentence, it would not change the amount of time Marquez serves in prison. Additionally, the article said the Orlando nightclub shooting occurred seven months after the San Bernardino attack; it was six months after.

