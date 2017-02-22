Countdown to the Oscars: In the Feb. 22 Calendar section, an article about sound mixing expert Ai-Ling Lee said she is the first Asian to be nominated for a sound editing Oscar. She is the first Asian woman to be nominated in that category.

