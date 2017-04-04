Chargers: In the April 4 Sports section, an article about the Chargers’ opening off-season practice in San Diego said that the team had won nine games and lost 27 over the last two seasons. The Chargers lost 23 games.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.