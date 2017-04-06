“Powerless”: In the April 6 Calendar section, a photo caption accompanying an article about a day in the life on the set of NBC’s new superhero sitcom “Powerless” said that actor Alan Tudyk was strumming a banjo. It was a ukelele. In a separate photo caption with the same article, character Van Wayne was described as Batman’s sibling. The character is Batman’s cousin.

