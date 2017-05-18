Fox News host: In the May 17 Business section, an article about speculation that Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle might join the Trump White House said Gavin Newsom was a former California lieutenant governor. He remains in that position.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.