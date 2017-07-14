Cholera in Yemen: In the July 13 Section A, an article about the outbreak of cholera in Yemen quoted Iolanda Jaquemet, a spokeswoman for the Near East and Middle East regions at the International Committee of the Red Cross, as saying that there are “hundreds of millions of kids who are severely acutely malnourished.” Jaquemet said there are “hundreds of thousands of kids who are severely acutely malnourished.”

Badwater Ultramarathon: In the July 12 California section, a column about racers in the Badwater Ultramarathon referred to race director Chris Kostman as a former ultra-athlete. He is still an ultra-athlete.

Paul Laxalt: In the July 13 Section A, an article about Nevada politics referred to “the late” Paul Laxalt, a former U.S. senator for the state. Laxalt is alive.

