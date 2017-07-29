Firefighter sentencing: In the July 28 Section A, an article about Los Angeles firefighter Eric Carpenter’s sentencing in an assault case said Carpenter had been offered an earlier deal that would have allowed him to plead guilty to a felony that could be reduced to a misdemeanor upon completion of Carpenter’s prison sentence. Carpenter’s lawyer said the offer included pleading to a felony but did not include prison time.

White House chief of staff: In the July 29 Section A, an article about John F. Kelly being named White House chief of staff said that the responsibilities of the U.S. Southern Command, which Kelly once led, included Mexico. It focuses on the Caribbean and Central and South America, but not Mexico.

