Covered California: In the Aug. 2 Business section, an article about a rate increase for California’s Affordable Care Act health plans said that if federal payments to health insurance companies are stopped, people who buy silver-tier plans would have to pay an extra surcharge of 12.4%. If those payments end, premiums would increase 12.4%, but most consumers probably would not have to pay more because subsidies also would increase, officials said.

