Nuclear weapons: In the Aug. 10 Section A, an article about the challenges of a successful nuclear strike misstated the date the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. It was Aug. 6, 1945, not Aug. 9. Also, the article said the first full-scale demonstration of a thermonuclear weapon created a blast equal to 19 megatons of TNT. The blast was equal to 10 megatons.

Kenya election: In the Aug. 10 Section A, an article about Kenya’s presidential election misstated when the opposition candidate said hackers had manipulated data in the election commission’s computer system. He made the accusation on Aug. 9, not Aug. 8.

Emmy nominees: In the Aug. 10 Envelope section, the Gold Standard column omitted “Ray Donovan” star Liev Schreiber from the list of lead drama actor Emmy nominees.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.