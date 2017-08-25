Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission: In the Aug. 25 California section, an article about the L.A. County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission said a meeting was held at the 9th District Court of Appeals in Pasadena. It is the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Alec Ogletree: In the Aug. 25 Sports section, a photo caption with an article about Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree said the photo showed Ogletree leaving the field after a Rams victory over the New York Giants last season. The Rams defeated the New York Jets in that game.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.