Hollywood harassment: In the Aug. 30 Calendar section, an article about Hollywood confronting sexual harassment referred to model Janice Dickinson, who went public with claims against Bill Cosby years ago, as Janice Dickson.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.