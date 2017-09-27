Jail expansion: In the Sept. 27 California section, an article about a protest over Los Angeles County’s planned jail expansion said that about 63% of people in state prisons had not been sentenced in 2015. The statistic referred to people in jails across California, not state prisons. Also, a headline referred to the jail expansion as a $3.5-billion plan. The county plan puts the cost at $2.3 billion. Social justice groups say the cost could grow to $3.5 billion.

