Tom Petty: In the Oct. 4 Calendar section, an article on the final interview with Tom Petty said the rock star died hours after suffering a massive heart attack. He died after going into cardiac arrest. The official cause of death has yet to be determined.

“Our Town”: In the Oct. 4 Calendar section, a review of the Pasadena Playhouse-Deaf West Theatre production of “Our Town” said the characters of Mr. Webb and Mrs. Gibbs were voiced by the Stage Manager. They were voiced by other ensemble members.

