Horror film history: In the Oct. 15 Calendar section, a timeline of influential moments in horror film history said that character Jason Voorhees killed people in the original “Friday the 13th.” His mother was the killer. The story also misspelled Voorhees’ name.

Halloween attractions: In the Oct. 15 Calendar section, an article about how movies influence Halloween-season theme park attractions said that Warner Bros. owns Six Flags Magic Mountain. It does not. The theme park uses characters from Warner Bros. movies through a licensing agreement.

