Threat suspect: In some copies of the Nov. 8 California section, an article about a former Soka University student accused of making criminal threats toward the school said that David Kenneth Smith posted on YouTube under the name Kind David. The name was King David.

Uzbek community: In the Nov. 5 Section A, an article about New York’s Uzbek community reacting to the recent terror attack that killed eight people was accompanied by a photo of a cafe named for the capital of Tajikistan. The cafe, in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood of Brooklyn, is part of the Tajik community, not the Uzbek.

