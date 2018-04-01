Marijuana businesses: In the March 31 section A, an article about the high cost of rents for pot businesses said one tenant paid $87 per square foot for a Westside storefront, higher than what is charged on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. The tenant actually paid about $22 per square foot, a premium price, but it is lower than Rodeo Drive. The article also said two tenants of Stephanie Smith paid her a combined monthly rent of $140,000. That figure actually was the cost of their business permitting fees.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times' journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers' representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers' representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.