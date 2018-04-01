Marijuana businesses: In the March 31 section A, an article about the high cost of rents for pot businesses said one tenant paid $87 per square foot for a Westside storefront, higher than what is charged on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. The tenant actually paid about $22 per square foot, a premium price, but it is lower than Rodeo Drive. The article also said two tenants of Stephanie Smith paid her a combined monthly rent of $140,000. That figure actually was the cost of their business permitting fees.