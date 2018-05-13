"Dreams of the new world": In the May 13 Arts & Books section, an article about the Los Angeles Master Chorale's "dreams of the new world" work said that the piece's researcher, Sayd Randle, is a PhD candidate at Columbia. She's at Yale.
"Little Women": In the May 13 Calendar section, an article about a new adaptation of "Little Women" on PBS said that the series has three episodes. It has two.
Budget and higher education: In the May 12 Section A, an article about Gov. Jerry Brown's budget proposal said that the UC and Cal State systems delayed action on tuition hikes as they waited to see a final budget. Cal State officials have said they will not increase tuition next year.
