Pope Francis documentary: In the May 17 Calendar section, a review of the documentary "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word" referred to the Jesuit Church. The Jesuits are not a church, but a congregation within the Catholic Church.
Line of succession: In the May 18 Royal Wedding special section, photos showing the line of succession to the British throne described James Mountbatten-Windsor as the firstborn to Prince Edward and his sister, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, as the second child. James is the second child of Prince Edward but comes before his sister in the line of succession.
