Alabama governor: In the June 7 Section A, an Associated Press article about state primaries around the nation said that Kay Ivey is the first female governor of Alabama. That distinction belongs to Lurleen Wallace, who was elected in 1966 and died of cancer in 1968 after serving for 16 months.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.