Homeless housing: In the June 18 Section A, an article about resistance to new homeless shelters in Venice and other neighborhoods referred to existing homeless housing in Marina del Rey. The housing is located in Del Rey, which is a neighborhood within the city of Los Angeles.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.