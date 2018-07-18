Ferguson fire: In the July 17 Section A, an article about the Ferguson fire burning near Yosemite National Park said that last year’sDetwiler fire started a few miles east of the Ferguson fire. It started to the west.
Dinosaurs: In the July 15 California section, an article about a study of sauropodomorph dinosaurs misquoted the study as saying they were “the largest animals recorded in the history of life.” The study said they were “the largest land animals recorded in the history of life.”
