Ferguson fire: In the July 29 and July 30 Section A, articles about California’s wildfires said that Yosemite National Park was closed because of the Ferguson fire. Only parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, are closed. The July 29 article also said a Cal Fire bulldozer operator was killed the day the fire started. He died the following day.
Shelter plans: In the July 30 California section, an article about architects’ plans for homeless shelters said that Councilman Herb Wesson had withdrawn a Koreatown site proposed for a shelter. After a community protest, Wesson agreed to consider other locations in his district in addition to the original proposed site.
