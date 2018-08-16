Yosemite Valley: In the Aug. 15 Section A, an article about tourists visiting Yosemite National Park after parts of it had been closed because of the Ferguson fire said that this summer’s California wildfires had left nine people dead. The number killed as of Wednesday is 11.
