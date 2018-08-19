Aretha Franklin: In the Aug. 17 Section A, the obituary of Aretha Franklin said that she gave birth to her son Clarence when she was 14, the same year as she released an album of hymns for the JVB gospel label, and that her second son, Eddie, was born three years later. Franklin gave birth to Clarence when she was 12. Eddie arrived when she was 14, the same year she recorded the album.
