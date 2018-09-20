Drug database: In the Sept. 17 California section, an article about a patient prescription history database said the number of days emergency departments and surgery teams can prescribe a nonrefillable supply of drugs is five. The correct number is seven days.
Citizen arrests: In the April 29 Section A, an article about immigration authorities wrongly arresting U.S. citizens misattributed the source of data in graphics showing the number and location of immigration court cases in which judges adjourned proceedings after someone made a citizenship claim. The data came from the U.S. Department of Justice, not the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.