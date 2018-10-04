Home run total: In the Oct. 2 Sports section, a baseball column listing a key player on each Major League Baseball playoff team said Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers finished one home run and one run batted in shy of an NL triple crown. Yelich finished two home runs shy of the NL triple crown.
Baseball division titles: In the Oct. 2 Sports section, a chart listing Major League Baseball teams with the longest streaks of winning division titles said the Atlanta Braves won 14 consecutive National League East titles beginning in 1991. The Braves were in the National League West the first three years of that streak.