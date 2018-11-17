“Anne of the Thousand Days”: In the Nov. 15 Envelope section, an article about queens in films said Genevieve Bujold played King Henry II’s wife in “Anne of the Thousand Days.” Her character, Anne Boleyn, was married to King Henry VIII.
Chazz Palminteri: In the Nov. 15 Calendar section, a photo caption with an article about actor-playwright Chazz Palminteri said he was starring in the musical play “A Bronx Tale” at the Hollywood Pantages. He is not in the play.
JFK assassination: In the Nov. 15 Calendar section, an entry in the TV Highlights, for the show “JFK: The Lost Assassination Tapes,” said that President Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 23, 1963. He was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.