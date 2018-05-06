Opioid suit: In the May 4 California section, an article about Los Angeles suing nine opioid makers and distributors said that a Mallinckrodt spokeswoman said that Los Angeles officials had wrongfully targeted the company. The spokeswoman said that the company is "deeply committed to regulatory compliance and maintains industry-leading controls around the sale of its opioid products."
