A wealthy teen was cleared in a South L.A. killing. Critics say his race and privilege helped him win

Prosecutors alleged that Terrell was a member of the Rollin’ 90s Neighborhood Crips. On Oct. 1, they said, Terrell and two other gang members drove to the 7800 block of South Western Avenue to target rivals. The two teenagers with Terrell got out of the car, walked up to Justin Holmes and two others and asked about their gang affiliation, prosecutors said. The others ran, but Holmes said he wasn’t from a gang. One of the juveniles shot Holmes, then ran to Terrell’s waiting car.