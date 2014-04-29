Robin Abcarian

Robin Abcarian

Columnist

Robin Abcarian is a Los Angeles Times columnist and blogger. She writes a weekly column for the print edition about California culture and politics and posts frequently on her blog about national news. Abcarian has been at The Times since 1990, though she left briefly to host a morning-drive radio show in Los Angeles. She covered the last three presidential campaigns, and discovered that, from a fashion standpoint, Democrats and Republicans are completely indistinguishable.

Recent Articles

