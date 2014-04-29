Robin Abcarian is a Los Angeles Times columnist and blogger. She writes a weekly column for the print edition about California culture and politics and posts frequently on her blog about national news. Abcarian has been at The Times since 1990, though she left briefly to host a morning-drive radio show in Los Angeles. She covered the last three presidential campaigns, and discovered that, from a fashion standpoint, Democrats and Republicans are completely indistinguishable.
The door to legalized marijuana in California cracked ajar in 1996, when voters approved the Compassionate Use Act, which allowed doctors to recommend cannabis to their patients. In November, the door flew open as voters approved Proposition 64 by a wide margin, a measure that legalizes marijuana...
Outside a Sonoma County Fairgrounds exhibition hall last weekend, hordes of happy pot lovers walked around the Emerald Cup harvest festival, already stoned or about to be. Inside the hall, a panel of entirely sober government officials discussed the ramifications of marijuana legalization, California’s...
It was, as the duck hunters say, a bluebird day in the Sacramento Valley — sunny and warmish, barely a cloud in the sky. I stood on the edge of a harvested rice field, squinting into a drainage ditch. The water was maybe a foot deep. Suddenly, a tail fin belonging to a salmon way too big for these...
The corner of Market and 55th streets in Oakland is unremarkable in many ways. Rush hour traffic whizzes by modest homes that have become mostly unaffordable for the working class African Americans who once defined the place. But this intersection holds a unique place in California history. It...
This week, the president-elect was supposed to settle down, put aside his narcissistic bluster and start bringing together a deeply divided country. Instead, we all learned a new vocabulary word: emoluments. Here in blue, blue California — and how emotionally appropriate is that color right now?...
So let’s see. We’re about to get a national security advisor who says it’s OK to be afraid of Muslims, an attorney general once deemed too racially insensitive to be a judge and a presidential advisor whose website has empowered white nationalists to come crawling out from under their rocks. If...
Carl Clines, a soft-spoken entrepreneur in a white lab coat, owns California Alternative Caregivers, a marijuana dispensary on the second floor of a funky two-story office building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. A banner hanging from the balcony announces “the oldest and most female-friendly collective...
The day after Donald Trump became our president-elect, UC Berkeley junior Kalila Kirk showed up on campus wearing a homemade sandwich board. The back said: “White America — We Did This. We should be ashamed. We need to change.” The front: “If you are a person of color, a Muslim, a woman, undocumented,...