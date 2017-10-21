Tipped big rig spills tons of tomatoes, blocking 3 lanes of the northbound 215

An overturned big rig that spilled several tons of tomatoes forced the closure of three lanes of the northbound 215 Freeway in Riverside early Saturday, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said the cleanup would take until 5 a.m.

It was unclear what caused the accident, which was reported at 12:20 a.m. just south of Columbia Avenue.

The CHP accident log said a semi was on its side with the cab against the center divider, and people were trying to get the driver out. A later note said a heavy-duty vehicle would be required to remove 70,000 pounds of tomatoes.

There were no reports of injuries.

marc.olson@latimes.com

