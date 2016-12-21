Stephen Curry auctions off 'Ghost Ship' shoes to aid Oakland fire victims

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is auctioning off two special pairs of shoes to raise money for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire.

KCBS reports that Curry teamed up with a local artist and had two distinctive pairs designed.

As of Wednesday morning on EBay, Curry's shoes had received 157 bids and were at a combined $20,000 on the auction site.

Curry wore the pair of white sneakers with the words "Oakland Strong" printed on them during a recent game against the New York Knicks. Warriors officials say he wore the other, more colorful shoes with the words "Ghost Ship" on them, during practice.

Both shoes have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.

The fire broke out Dec. 2 during a dance party at the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship.

